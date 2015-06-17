The NAACP leader who was recently outed as white says she identifies as black

Screenshot / Today show Rachel Dolezal in an interview with Matt Lauer on the ‘Today’ show.

The former president of an NAACP chapter in Spokane, Washington has spoken out in an interview on the “Today” show to say that she identifies as black despite being a white woman.

Rachel Dolezal has been attempting to pass as a black woman for years. She has spoken out about racial issues and filed hate crime complaints, which police were not able to substantiate.

She told “Today” that she started identifying as black when she was 5 years old.

Last week, Dolezal’s parents told news outlets that Dolezal is white. Local news in Washington started investigating her identity when authorities raised suspicions about her hate crime complaints. She resigned her position with the NAACP on Monday.

Here’s a clip of the “Today” interview:

More to come…

