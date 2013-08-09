The 'Sushirrito' Is Real, And You Can Eat One If You Live In San Francisco

Facebook/Sushirrito The gigantic Sushirrito Mayan Dragon roll.

While recently perusing a recent

Reddit AMA for a female sushi chef, we stumbled on a picture of a

sushirrito.

This sushi roll of epic proportions captivated our New York Office: It was hard to conceive that the creation — the size of a burrito and eaten with your hands — was real. It sounded too good to be true.

And yet, there’s an entire company called Sushirrito that sells them at three locations in San Francisco, and has been in business for the past two years.

The Asian-Latin fusion restaurants make some amazing varieties of sushirrito: There are seven different kinds, including the Geisha’s Kiss with yellowfin tuna, Sumo Crunch with Surimi crab, and Mayan Dragon with Japanese-style fried chicken.

This sushi-burrito combo would not be out of place next to similar food mash-ups like Dominique Ansel’s cronut and the recent Ramen Burger.

Here’s hoping the company expands to NYC soon.

If you’ve tried a sushirrito, drop us a line at [email protected] We’d love to see your pictures and hear what you thought.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.