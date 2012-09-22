The Biggest Myth In The Stock Market Today

Photo: Gabby Canonizado 02, Flickr

A note out this week from Morgan Stanley was titled Fundamental Disconnect, and it summed the market thusly.Global central banks have done all in their power to rescue the financial markets from the doldrums. Yet, fundamentals continue to weaken. We believe fundamentals ultimately trump central bank policy.



We can’t possibly go through all of the analyst notes and trader comments we’ve seen of late basically making this exact same point, that investors were being squeezed between two opposing trends: Deteriorating fundamentals and aggressive central bank action.

There’s just one problem: It isn’t true.

An argument we’ve made a lot at Business Insider (see here, here, and here) is that the market has been mostly driven by fundamentals since the crisis, contra sceptics and conspiracy theorists who think all of that has been thrown out the window, in favour of a style of investing that’s purely based on reading the tea leaves of central planners or keying off the latest crisis headlines in Europe.

There’s some of that, but the broad thrust of this market hasn’t changed: The market likes good economic data and expanding earnings, and it dislikes the opposite.

One of our favourite charts to look at is the Citigroup Economic Surprise Index, which measures how economic data is coming in relative to expectations.

This is a five year chart, but as you can see if you look to th right, the index has been rallying nicely since the middle of this year.

“Fundamentals continue to weaken”? Don’t think so.

Here’s the same index but for Europe.

Deteriorating fundamentals?

Nope, relative to expectations, this index is making a huge comeback from where it was this summer.

On a global basis, Goldman Sachs’s proprietary leading economic momentum index (blue line) is showing a bounce for the first time in a while, a trend which the fir believes anticipates an uptick in global production (grey line).

While it’s true that we’ve been getting some pretty horrid global trade numbers, and that the sentiment readings from US Manufacturers have been awful, even here there are signs of life.

This week’s Philly Fed report showed signs of stabilisation, jumping to its highest level in 5 months.

German Flash PMI beat expectations.

Also, no discussion of the direction of the economy is complete without talking about the uptrend in the very sector that caused the crisis in the first place: Housing.

We won’t run through all the data (the ongoing rise in existing home sales, housing starts, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index, etc.). We’ll just make one observation: In the last two quarters, according to the latest Fed Flow Of Funds report, household real estate assets have climbed in value by over $700 billion. The total value of household real estate holdings ($16.8 trillion) is still down about $6 trillion from the 2006 peak, but finally, the trend that is most associated with creaming the economy is starting to turn up (Q4 2011 was the bottom on this measure).

Of course, improving economic data itself doesn’t mean that markets should be at multi-year highs. Corporate fundamentals also matter.

But here you’re covered too.

Jeff Miller who blogs at A Dash Of Insight had the best fundamentals based explanation we’d seen for the market eclipsing pre-crisis highs. It’s pretty straightforward:

May of 2008. Forward earnings on the S&P 500 then were 93.77, the 10-year yield was 3.9% and the odds of a recession — according to the best method — were nearly 100%

Now. Forward earnings are 108, the 10-year yield is 1.59% and the recession odds for the next year are below 10%.

People talk about headlines and sling around phrases like Draghi put, printing money, etc., instead of

analysing data. The world is a much better place for investing than it was in 2008.

Here’s a chart of quarterly earnings going back a decade to drive home the point that public companies are making more than ever before.

Bottom line: Earnings are at new highs, and the data is doing the opposite of deteriorating. To say that the market is somehow squeezed between the Fed and reality is preposterous. Both are favourable right now.

And that leads us to two related observations.

The first is that this should not be wholly comfortable for investors. If you think that this market is fundamentals driven, then it means that if the data turns sour (certainly possible) the market could easily tumble in spite of the loose Fed policy. Not only that, it’s easy to imagine a downturn in the data accompanied by a feeling that the Fed had already fired bazooka, leading to the conclusion that there was no ammo left anywhere to address the economy, thus causing market panic. We’re not saying this will happen, but it would not be a total surprise.

Lastly, when people talk about global central bank easing, the ECB gets thrown in there with the rest, but actually it is in the process of doing something much more profound.

On the surface, the Fed’s QE, and the ECB version of bond buying (OMT) look the same, because they’re both bond buying. But whereas the Fed isn’t in the market to facilitate US fiscal policy, the ECB (whether it will admit it or not) is playing a quasi-fiscal role, facilitating borrowing and spending by weak countries (assuming the program ever gets off the ground).

This is about much more than providing liquidity. This takes a major risk off the table for both markets and the real economy. One of the biggest problems in Europe has been the collapse of investment spending in many areas, and a credible action taken by the ECB to prevent a collapse, or the redenomination of a country’s assets should at the margins help mitigate this collapse. So the rally in Europe has been helped by the central bank, but the central bank is doing something real, and not just engaged in financial actions.

The world’s central banks are trying to do their part, but the tension between what they’re doing and what the economic and earnings fundamentals are showing doesn’t exist.

