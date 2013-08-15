Superstar Butcher Pat LaFrieda Explains How The Meat Industry Is Fooling Us With 'Grass Fed' Beef

Meat purveyor and world-famous butcher Pat LaFrieda was on Bloomberg TV today talking about the price of beef. It’s a hot topic as next year’s production is set to fall to a 21-year low.

This is, without question, terrible news.

Don’t freak out yet, though, as LaFrieda says that farmers are already working on expanding their inventory by retaining heifers for breeding.

That should help you sleep better tonight, but after that good news LaFrieda explained something almost equally unsettling.

Bloomberg TV’s Erik Schatzker asked LaFrieda why he was so negative about “grass fed” beef even though it’s the only part of the industry that continuously experiences double digit growth.

LaFrieda responded by saying that his restaurant customers sometimes start off asking for a “grass fed program” which he’s happy to supply but…

“What most people don’t know… is that all beef is grass fed for about 85% of its life. It’s finished off on grain. The carbon foot print of something that’s grass fed is much larger because what’s not being taken under consideration is that it has to live a lot longer to get to weight if it’s not fed grain or corn.”

You can watch the full interview from Bloomberg here.

