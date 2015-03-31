The mystery surrounding a top Missouri official's suicide just took another strange turn

Wikimedia Commons Former Missouri State Auditor Tom Schweich (R).

The mystery behind former Missouri State Auditor Tom Schweich’s (R) suicide last month deepened on Monday after multiple media outlets reported that his spokesman has also been found dead.

Spence Jackson had been Schweich’s media director since 2011, according to The Kansas City Star. Jackson’s death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

Schweich, a likely gubernatorial candidate, killed himself at the end of February. At the time, he reportedly was troubled by false rumours that he’s Jewish. Schweich believed local Republican Party Chairman John Hancock was the source of the rumours.

Jackson backed Schweich’s allegation and publicly called for Hancock’s resignation, according to The Star. Hancock has denied spreading the rumours.

“Jefferson City police say they won’t release any details until later Monday morning,” the local Fox affiliate KTVI reported. “An official with the Cole County Sheriff’s Department says they have no comment at this point.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.