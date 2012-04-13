The Mystery Of What Side Of The Road To Drive On Has Been Solved

Photo: whatsideoftheroad.com screenshot

Driving in a foreign nation can be a daunting task. While the road signs may be in different languages, a bigger concern is what side of the road to drive on.Sure, England and Ireland drive on the left side of the road, but did you know that if you drive across the border of Namibia to enter Angola, you’ll have to switch from the left to the right?



We’re betting you didn’t.

Earlier, we stumbled on whatsideoftheroad.com thanks to @ThatsLikeWHOA. Not only does it provide which side of the road to drive on in every country, but it also has a cool animation of a Mini Cooper with changing flags on the roof. It’s fun and educational!

Here’s a car that commands a presence no matter what side of the road it’s on >

