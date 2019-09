Click for sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Turns out dry cleaning isn't dry at all. We take you inside Meurice Garment Care in the Bronx to see how the dry cleaning process works at a company that has been doing it for over 60 years. Produced by Justin Gmoser; Additional Camera by Alana Kakoyiannis

