The Mysterious Life Of Ray Dalio -- The Hottest Hedge Fund Manager In The World

Right now, he’s the most successful hedge fund manager in the world, and according to Forbes he’s the 88th richest person on the planet with an estimated net worth of $10 billion.



Those are definitely notable numbers, but Dalio’s life and work vacillate between being very public and very private.

His hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, for example, is known for its secrecy — some even say that it’s cultish — and potential employees are often vetted for their personalities. They need to match the rest of the team on campus in Westport, Connecticut.

Then again, Dalio is also very public about certain things. He’s very open about his manifesto on investing, which he calls his ‘Template for Understanding.’ How many hedge funders do that?

Bottom line: There’s only one Ray Dalio, so you should study up.

