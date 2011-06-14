Believe It Or Not The MySpace Mafia Is Powerful In Silicon Valley

You’d think having MySpace on your resume would be kind of a scarlet letter.



But it turns out plenty of top MySpace execs have gone on to hold equally if not more prestigious jobs in the tech industry, AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher points out.

At first glance it seems odd, but it actually makes a lot of sense.

At one point MySpace was one of the fastest-growing startups in the world; and after that it tried vigorously to turn itself around, which is probably valuable experience for the execs involved even if it was ultimately unsuccessful.

The most prominent former MySpace exec in the news this week Michael Barrett, who after being head of sales at MySpace is CEO of AdMeld which Google just bought for $400 million.

There’s also former CEO Owen Van Natta who’s now the number two man at Zynga.

Here’s who else Swisher tags as part of the MySpace Mafia:

Jason Oberfest: Former SVP of business development. Now, VP Ngmoco, which was sold to Japanese gaming giant DeNA for $400 million last year.

Dmitry Shapiro: Former CTO, Myspace Music. Now, at Facebook competitor Altly.

Adam Bain: While at Fox Interactive Media, he ran the ad platform for Myspace. Now, head of sales at Twitter.

Jeff Berman: Former president of sales and marketing. Now, GM of the NFL’s digital media unit.

Jason Hirschhorn: Former co-president and chief product officer. Now, on MGM board, angel investor, and there are rumours of him working on a curation start-up.

Amit Kapur: Former COO. Now, CEO, Gravity, an information filtering service start-up.

Chris DeWolfe: Co-founder and former CEO. Now, CEO, MindJolt, an online gaming roll-up.

Ross Levinsohn: Former president of FIM, he was integral to buying Myspace. Now, EVP of Americas unit, Yahoo.

Mike Lang: Former News Corp. strategy exec also involved in Myspace purchase. Now, CEO, Miramax.

Aber Whitcomb: Former CTO. Now CTO, MindJolt.

Jim Heckman: Former chief strategy officer of FIM. Now, CEO of 5to1, recently sold to Yahoo for $25 million.

Dani Dudeck: Former communications head. Now, PR head at Zynga.

Travis Katz: SVP of international. Now, CEO of Gogobot, a social travel start-up.

Richard Rosenblatt: Former CEO of Intermix Media and Chairman of Myspace, he sold it to News Corp. Now, CEO of Demand Media.

Angela Courtin: Former SVP of marketing. Now, EVP at Aegis Media.

