The MySpace Executive Exodus Is Coming

When Owen Van Natta came in as MySpace CEO in the summer of 2009, he gave valuable employees a two-part retention bonus. The first part paid out immediately. Sources tell us the second pays out in July.



After it pays out, everyone expects there’s going to be an exodus. Conservative estimates put the figure at 10% to 20% of MySpace headcount.

“Real talent is shored up though,” says one source, who also points out that at cost-heavy MySpace, “attrition is not necessarily a bad thing.”

Yesterday, MySpace co-president Jason Hirschhorn announced he was leaving the company. He sent employees this memo:

MySpacers,

I wanted to share some personal news with you. After much thought I have decided to leave MySpace. It was a hard decision, but is weighted in my desire to move back to New York City.

The past 15 months have been the most exciting in my career. The challenge that we have all worked on together, reinventing MySpace, is a dream project.

With the roadmap in a solid place, the Futura designs being executed now, and a new leadership firmly in place, I felt this was a good time for me to transition out.

I did not take this decision lightly. But given my faith in my partner Mike Jones and his brilliance, coupled with the amazing teams we have in place, I feel as optimistic as ever about MySpace.

I cannot thank Rupert, Jon and Owen enough for giving me the opportunity to work at MySpace. It has been a pleasure working with each and every one of you.

I will be in the office until the end of the month and available to Jon and Mike during the transition.

You are all family. I will miss you.

P.S. My mum is pissed I am leaving LA!

Best,

Jason

