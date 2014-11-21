The MyMaster Domain Has A Nasty Message For The Journalists Who Exposed The Essay-Writing Website

Jens Schlueter/ Getty

The content of the essay writing website MyMaster now says “Go To Hell, Amy and Lisa”, referring to the journalists who exposed the business’ practices.

Earlier this month Fairfax Media published the findings of an investigation into the online business exposing the website as an essay-writing service for university students.

Within hours of Fairfax Media approaching the website’s owner, the site was taken down.

Now, the website simply reads “Go To Hell, Amy and Lisa”.

MyMaster reportedly turned over hundreds of thousands of dollars, generating more than $160,000 in 2014 alone.

