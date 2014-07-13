The Myer Executive Who Was Fired For Incorrectly Claiming He Worked For Zara Was Also Sacked By The Smith Family Charity

Photo/Mark Metcalfe

The Myer executive who was fired after incorrectly claiming to have worked for Zara was also sacked by The Smith Family charity after working as its general manager for less than two weeks.

The SMH reports American businessman Andrew Flanagan was hired by the charity for the NSW and ACT general manager role in 2011.

Smith Family spokesman Paul Andrews said Flanagan was recruited using an “executive search process through a reputable” company and confirmed he was fired within 12 days of starting the GM role.

Myer fired Flanagan on his first day as general manager of strategy and business development when it was revealed he had made up references.

The retailer is alleging he “engaged in deceptive actions in order to make a financial gain,” and will be handing over all its documents concerning Flanagan to Victoria Police.

