The Must-Know iPhone Trick For Heavy Texters

Here is a nifty trick to avoid extra charges on your mobile phone bill.



Texts you sent from your iPhone that go beyond 160 characters get delivered in multiple messages, pushing the number of your text plan (or that of your friends) beyond the limit and possibly incurring additional fees.

Watch the video below to find out how to switch on the character count function for your texts on your iPhone to monitor your messages.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

