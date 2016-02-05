The Muslim student steals the show introducing Obama during a mosque visit

President Obama made his first visit to a US mosque as president yesterday. During his speech in Baltimore, he vehemently spoke against anti-Muslim political rhetoric, but Sabah Mukhtar, a Muslim student from the University of Maryland who introduced him, also captured the audience’s attention.

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

