The Muslim Brotherhood Rises In Egypt

What happens after the revolution?



The uprising in Egypt that led to the downfall of Hosni Mubarak was led by largely secular forces that had had enough of a corrupt regime. Those secular forces were the vanguard of Egypt’s “Arab spring.” Behind them marched the Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt’s largest and most powerful underground political organisation.

In the aftermath of Mubarak’s downfall, the Muslim Brotherhood cut their deal with the Egyptian military, leaving the secular forces on the outside looking in.

How the Muslim Brotherhood “played” the uprising is the subject of a compelling two-hour “Frontline” documentary, produced in concert with The Global Post. It is worth watching in full.

