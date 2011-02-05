The Muslim Brotherhood Plays The Long Game

Photo: AP

The Muslim Brotherhood is well- positioned to become the most powerful political force in Egypt, so long as it does not overplay its hand. Judging from published reports, the MB seems well aware that playing a long game — adopting a political strategy that enables them to take power eventually — is the surest path to success. The Middle East Media Review Institute (MEMRI) blog reports:



Muhammad Al-Baltaji, an official in the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, has said that his organisation does not intent to present a candidate for the country’s presidential race.

He said that the Muslim Brotherhood has no “special agenda” or interest in profits or government jobs.

To the Egyptian government’s call for dialogue with the opposition, Al-Baltaji said that the Muslim Brotherhood is ready for dialogue on the post-Mubarak era.

