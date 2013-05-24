The Muslim Brotherhood Has Turned Cairo Into A Dystopia [PHOTOS]

When Egyptians took to the streets to overthrow an oppressive government in 2011, the world was on their side.



But in the two years that followed, as Arab Spring turned to Arab Winter, and Egyptians fell under the rule of the oppressive new government of Mohammed Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood, the world has looked away.

This is what Egyptians told us when we visited Cairo at the end of March 2013.

Many disillusioned Egyptians say things are worse than ever. Thugs often run the streets, crime rates have skyrocketed, and police feel they’re outgunned faced with the flood of weapons filling Cairo’s streets.

Making matters worse, everything from utilities to gasoline is both more expensive and more difficult to acquire than it was before the Muslim Brotherhood.

