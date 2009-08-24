The Murdochs Take A Pay Cut

Nicholas Carlson
  • The Murdochs take a pay cut [PaidContent]
  • A FriendFeed cofounder talks about his first week at Facebook [TechCrunch]
  • Why Yahoo Finance keeps crushing Google Finance [NYT]
  • Software legend John McAfee, once mega-rich, is broke [NYT]
  • Small ads are more effective than leaderboards and skyscrapers [Marketing Charts]
  • The 1994 promotional video for Knight-Ridder’s tablet newspaper [Mashable]
  • Facebook cracks down on spamming applications [Inside Facebook]
  • Facebook offered to buy a startup, but then just hired its cofounder instead [Media Memo]
  • Newspapers were existentially threatened at the beginning of the last century too [Guardian]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us