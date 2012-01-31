'The Muppets' Respond To Fox News' Accusation That They Are Anti-Oil

Photo: Disney

In December, Fox Business News reported “The Muppets” movie is trying to brainwash kids against capitalism. Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and Animal. Yes, those Muppets.



The Fox channel suggested the film was using the oil tycoon villian character named Tex Richman to deliver an anti-corporate message to children.

Media Research centre’s Dan Gainor agreed that Hollywood has been using “class warfare” to “brainwash” children.

“They’ve been doing it for decades. Hollywood, the left, the media, they hate the oil industry. They hate corporate America. You’ll see all these movies attacking it,” said Gainor. “Whether it’s “Cars 2,” which was another kids movie, the George Clooney movie “Syriana,” or “There Will Be Blood,” all of these movies are attacking the oil industry.”

“None of the movies are reminding people what oil means for most people,” added Gainor. “Fuel and ambulance to get to the hospital if you need that. They don’t want to tell that story.”

Rather than dismissing the report, Disney’s Muppets held a press conference to address Fox’s accusations.

And Miss Piggy had a few choice word for the network.

