Forget The Mere Billionaires. Meet The MULTI-Billionaires Of Tech

Yesterday, Forbes released its annual roundup of the richest people on the planet.
As usual, there were plenty of people on the list who built their fortunes in the tech sector.
The big news, of course, was that Microsoft founder Bill Gates lost the top spot. But the number one spot didn’t exactly go low-tech: the new richest man on earth is Carlos Slim Helu, a Mexican telecomm barron.
In fact, there are so many wealthy tech execs and entrepreneurs that we felt the need to raise the bar a little higher than Forbes does. Making one measely billion dollars off of the Internet just isn’t news anymore. Instead, we’ve compiled the multi-billionaires of tech.
$2.3 billion
Research in Motion co-CEO
source: Forbes
$2.4 billion
eBay, first employee and president
$2.5 billion
Kingston Technology cofounder
$2.5 billion
Kingston Technology cofounder
$3.4 billion
SAS cofounder
$3.5 billion
Dolby founder
$3.5 billion
Baidu cofounder and CEO
$3.8 billion
Intel cofounder
$4 billion
Facebook founder and CEO
$5.2 billion
EchoStar founder and CEO
$5.2 billion
eBay founder
$5.5 billion
Apple, cofounder and CEO
$6.3 billion
Google CEO
$12.3 billion
Amazon founder
$13.5 billion
Microsoft cofounder
$13.5 billion
Dell founder
$14.5 billion
Microsoft CEO
$17 billion
Wipro, Chairman
$17.5 billion
Google cofounder
$17.5 billion
Google cofounder
$28 billion
cofounder and CEO, Oracle
$53 billion
Microsoft founder
$53.5 billion
Telmex, Telcel, and América Móvil CEO
