Forget The Mere Billionaires. Meet The MULTI-Billionaires Of Tech

Nick Saint
Yesterday, Forbes released its annual roundup of the richest people on the planet.

As usual, there were plenty of people on the list who built their fortunes in the tech sector.

The big news, of course, was that Microsoft founder Bill Gates lost the top spot. But the number one spot didn’t exactly go low-tech: the new richest man on earth is Carlos Slim Helu, a Mexican telecomm barron.

In fact, there are so many wealthy tech execs and entrepreneurs that we felt the need to raise the bar a little higher than Forbes does. Making one measely billion dollars off of the Internet just isn’t news anymore. Instead, we’ve compiled the multi-billionaires of tech.

James Balsillie

$2.3 billion
Research in Motion co-CEO

Jeffrey Skoll

$2.4 billion
eBay, first employee and president

John Tu

$2.5 billion
Kingston Technology cofounder

David Sun

$2.5 billion
Kingston Technology cofounder

John Sall

$3.4 billion
SAS cofounder

Ray Dolby

$3.5 billion
Dolby founder

Robin Li

$3.5 billion
Baidu cofounder and CEO

Gordon Moore

$3.8 billion
Intel cofounder

Mark Zuckerberg

$4 billion
Facebook founder and CEO

Charles Ergen

$5.2 billion
EchoStar founder and CEO

Pierre Omidyar

$5.2 billion
eBay founder

Steve Jobs

$5.5 billion
Apple, cofounder and CEO

Eric Schmidt

$6.3 billion
Google CEO

Jeffrey Bezos

$12.3 billion
Amazon founder

Paul Allen

$13.5 billion
Microsoft cofounder

Michael Dell

$13.5 billion
Dell founder

Steve Ballmer

$14.5 billion
Microsoft CEO

Azim Premji

$17 billion
Wipro, Chairman

Larry Page

$17.5 billion
Google cofounder

Sergey Brin

$17.5 billion
Google cofounder

Larry Ellison

$28 billion
cofounder and CEO, Oracle

Bill Gates

$53 billion
Microsoft founder

Carlos Slim Helu

$53.5 billion
Telmex, Telcel, and América Móvil CEO

