The MTA's Tech Troubles, Round 2

Would last week’s subway meltdown have been less awful if riders had access to cell phones? That’s the argument two local pols are making, calling on the MTA to extend wireless coverage throughout the subway line, at a cost of some $300 million. We’ll let SAI wireless expert Dan Frommer talk about the feasibility of such a project, but we’ll reiterate our suggestions from last week: Beefing up the MTA’s website, and creating a system that sends mass emails or text messages to riders when there are service problems, should be a quick, cheap fix.
