How romantic: the MTA is hosting a Craigslist-style “Missed Connection” party on Valentine’s Day.



It’s at 6-8 PM at the MTA-owned Transit Museum. More details below.

Bonus: There will be a poetic reading by Alan Feuer, who will read works inspired by the Craigslist “Missed Connection” section.

Because everyone remembers that one time they eye-screwed that guy/girl

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.