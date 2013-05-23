MQ-C4 Triton Drone Makes First Flight: Navy Will Use It To Keep Tabs On China, North Korea [PHOTOS]

The U.S. Navy’s long awaited MQ-4 Triton surveillance drone took its first flight yesterday in Palmdale, California.



See what the drone offers >

A Navy press release, delivered yesterday, points out that with 360-degree scanning capability and an Automatic Identification System — meaning it can classify different types of ships by itself — the MQ-C4 will be the main Naval spying drone at sea from 2015 onwards. There will be five operating bases, one of which will keep watch over the South China Sea and that likely includes China and North Korea.

But even without its state-of-the-art sensors and cameras, the aircraft itself is capable. It can fly for 24 hours at twice the altitude of commercial jets, reaching a maximum height of 60,000 feet (11 miles).

Apart from being used for combat-related surveillance missions, the drone could also keep tabs on piracy, human smuggling, fishery violations, and organised crime.

Here’s a break-down of the new drone and how it’ll give the Navy even more control of the high seas.

