The Navy's New Spy Drone Will Drastically Change How The US Watches The Oceans [Presentation]

Eloise Lee, Robert Johnson
Triton

Photo: Northrop Grumman

The U.S. Navy has its sight set on this new drone that was recently unveiled by defence company partner Northrop Grumman.They’ve been working on the MQ-C4 Triton over the last several years, and it’s now ready for test flights. 

See what the drone offers >

With 360-degree scanning capability and an Automatic Identification System — meaning it can classify different types of ships by itself — the MQ-C4 is pegged to be the mainstay of the Navy’s spying capabilities at sea from 2015 onwards.

But even without its state-of-the-art sensors and cameras, the aircraft itself is capable. It can fly for over a day at twice the altitude of commercial jets, reaching a maximum height of 60,000 feet (11 miles) overhead.

And Popular Mechanics explains that the drone is “vertically agile”, so it won’t have a problem quickly swooping down from high altitudes to take pictures of ships.

Apart from being used for combat-related surveillance missions, the drone could also keep tabs on piracy, human smuggling, fishery violations, and organised crime. Essentially, it’s all-seeing.

Here’s a break-down of the new drone and how it’ll give the Navy even more control of the high seas.

Here's what the U.S. is watching. These are the 5 main operating bases where the MQ-4C fleet will be used, networking with other Navy and Air Force drones — notice the South China Sea region is under watch

Along with its 360-degree scanning, it can capture images or full motion video at high resolution

And its sensor systems* can detect and automatically classify different targets at sea or along coastlines

Multi-Function Active Sensor (MFAS)

Maritime Radar, Electro-Optical / Infrared (EO/IR) sensor

Automatic Identification System (AIS) receiver

Electronic Support Measures (ESM)

With a Rolls-Royce engine, bird-strike resistant wings and a slew of other payloads, the whole aircraft weighs 32,250 pounds — here's what it's carrying

The Navy could fly the all-seeing MQ-C4 like a big brother over strike fighters — like the F-35 — heading into combat. The surveillance drone would keep everyone in the loop

Here's how pieces of the Broad Area Maritime Surveillance program operate together, with the MQ-C4 front and centre

This is how it compares in size to other well-known aircraft — it's got a generous wingspan of 131 feet and a height of over 15 feet. The drone will last about 6 years before needing a new airframe*

*the mechanical structure of an aircraft, not including its engine.

Here's what else the future holds

Click here to see why these new drones are like nothing the world has ever seen >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.