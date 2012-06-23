The Navy's New Spy Drone Will Drastically Change How The US Watches The Oceans [Presentation]

Photo: Northrop Grumman

The U.S. Navy has its sight set on this new drone that was recently unveiled by defence company partner Northrop Grumman.They’ve been working on the MQ-C4 Triton over the last several years, and it’s now ready for test flights.



With 360-degree scanning capability and an Automatic Identification System — meaning it can classify different types of ships by itself — the MQ-C4 is pegged to be the mainstay of the Navy’s spying capabilities at sea from 2015 onwards.

But even without its state-of-the-art sensors and cameras, the aircraft itself is capable. It can fly for over a day at twice the altitude of commercial jets, reaching a maximum height of 60,000 feet (11 miles) overhead.

And Popular Mechanics explains that the drone is “vertically agile”, so it won’t have a problem quickly swooping down from high altitudes to take pictures of ships.

Apart from being used for combat-related surveillance missions, the drone could also keep tabs on piracy, human smuggling, fishery violations, and organised crime. Essentially, it’s all-seeing.

Here’s a break-down of the new drone and how it’ll give the Navy even more control of the high seas.

