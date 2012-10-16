The Navy's New BAMS Drone Sees Everything That's Happening In The Persian Gulf [Presentation]

Photo: Northrop Grumman

While visiting the Persian Gulf last month for an international mine clearing exercise it was mentioned that the whole area was under constant surveillance by a Broad Area Maritime Surveillance (BAMS) drone. A A Twitter follower of The Aviationist, David Cenciotti, points out it was likely the BAMS-D, the demonstrator model in service since 2008 Check out the BAMS drone >



The production model BAMS will offer a 360-degree scanning ability with an Automatic Identification System that clocks and catalogue’s all surface vessels from 60,000 feet.

In addition to the high altitude scanning, the USS Ponce also uses the Scan Eagle drone system that can zoom in on individuals in small boats from several thousand feet in the air.

We posted this presentation several months ago, but thought it interesting after getting wind it was stationed in the Gulf, and shows that multi-level surveillance could become the norm.

