The MP who called the spill says people have 'stopped listening' to Tony Abbott

Luke Simpkins said he moved a spill motion against Prime Minister after his electorate told him there was a “disconnect” between the people and Tony Abbott.

“The reality is that people have stopped listening to the PM and they have made up their minds,” Simpkins told Sky News.

“If people are not listening then you cannot lead them.

“I have spoken to my colleagues and they have told me similar things… I thought the time has come.”

Simpkins believes Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Scott Morrison and Malcolm Turnbull will contest the leadership if a spill is successful.

“What I’ve done is a result of what the people of my electorate have told me,” Simpkins said.

