The MP leading the attack on Google's UK tax affairs says 'we didn't hear the truth'

Parliament Matt Brittin, Google’s European boss, testifies to the Public Accounts Committee on February 11, 2016.

The MP that orchestrated the attack on Google’s UK tax affairs at the Houses of Parliament on Thursday has accused the company’s executives of concealing the truth, The Memo reports.

MP Meg Hillier questioned Google Europe chief Matt Brittin and Google’s global head of tax Tom Hutchinson on Google’s £130 million so-called “sweetheart deal” with HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

The duo were bombarded with questions from the Public Accounts Committee that Hillier chairs but they were reluctant to answer a number of questions, including one about how much Brittin himself is paid.

Hillier told The Memo: “I came from away the committee feeling frustrated. Talking about tax can be endlessly frustrating, and today we didn’t get to hear enough of the truth.

“Taxpayers are right to be angry because the situation isn’t clear enough. Instead of the clear facts, we saw Google stressing its commitment to transparency over and over, without actually revealing what we needed to hear.”

When Brittin was asked about his salary, he said: “I don’t have the figure but I’ll happily provide it.

Hillier responded: “Don’t you feel a bit embarrassed by this … that you don’t even know what you’re paid?”

Critics argue that Google’s tax bill amounts to a 3% tax rate while Google insists it is paying 20%.

