The moving memorial design to commemorate Sydney's Martin Place siege is revealed

A view from the roof of Commercial Travellers Club building in Martin Place of the thousands of floral tributes for deceased hostages Tori Johnson and Katrina Dawson. Photo: Cole Bennetts/ Getty.

Hundreds of flowers will light up Martin Place to commemorate the Sydney siege, which took place on December 15 last year after NSW Premier Mike Baird unveiled the preliminary design of the memorial today.

The permanent memorial will pay tribute to two victims, lawyer Katrina Dawson and cafe manager Tori Johnson and honour the hostages, police forces and emergency workers caught up in the 17-hour hostage ordeal.

“This tragic event changed our city and we will forever feel the loss of Tori Johnson and Katrina Dawson as we go about our daily lives,” Baird said.

“This enduring memorial is intended to pay tribute to the victims and survivors who, by sheer chance, were caught up in that dreadful day.”

The Sydney siege took place after lone gunman Man Haron Monis entered the Lindt Cafe in Martin Place, just before 10am, taking 18 people hostage. Police eventually stormed the premises at 2am. Three people died, including Monis.

The design will feature “hundreds of stylistic symbols of flowers to be inlaid into the pavement in Martin Place” as a reminder of the thousands of people who came to lay flowers at the site.

“The design concept creates a quiet, reflective and symbolic memory of the floral tributes left in the days following the siege, while working with the functional surroundings of the very busy pedestrian area that Martin Place is,” said Professor Richard Johnson of Johnson Pilton Walker, whose design was chosen from a shortlist of four by a NSW Government panel.

“Hundreds of floral cubes will be inlaid into the granite pavings of Martin Place in a scattered starburst pattern. At night they will shine with specialised lighting.”

The Lindt Cafe, , which reopened in March, is also expected to be lit up with projections of messages and flower tributes for five nights in a row.

The public twilight ceremony will held on the one-year anniversary of the siege on Tuesday December 15 at 8.15pm.

