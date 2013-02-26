BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: The Global Movement For Cheaper Smartphones Gathers Force

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



A Call For $30 Smartphones (TechCrunch)

At a keynote session on connecting the “next billions”, taking place at the Mobile World Congress, Manoj Kohli, CEO of carrier Bharti Airtel– which operates in India and Africa — said the price of smartphones needs to come down to $30, and mobile data dongles to $10, to break down the affordability barrier. “Smartphones at $30 are very important,” he said– echoing comments made late last year by Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, who talked up the disruptive potential of $50 smartphones that are already selling in Africa. Read >>

How Mobile Phones Are Tackling Poverty (US Aid via UpWorthy)

The greatest weapon against poverty, in the developing world, is in the palm of your hand.

Photo: USAid

It’s more than just Angry Birds. Click here for the full infographic. Read >>

How We Use Our Mobile Phones (Nielsen via Mashable)

In a new report entitled The Mobile Consumer: A Global Snapshot, Nielsen looks at consumer behaviour, device preference and usage in 10 different countries. Here are the devices we use:

Photo: Nielsen

Here are the types of apps we use:

Photo: Nielsen

BI Intelligence has a similar report entitled How Consumers Are Using Their Phones And What It Means For The Ecosystem. Read >>

2013 Mobile Future In Focus (comScore)

Smartphones and tablets are ushering in a new era of multi-platform media, with consumers becoming increasingly agnostic about how, when and where they engage with content. Here is how these rapidly changing market dynamics have shaped the current U.S. and international mobile marketplaces, and what these changes mean for the coming year as comScore helps bring the mobile future into focus:

The U.S. smartphone market finally surpassed 50 per cent market penetration and now enters the “late majority” stage of the technology adoption curve.

Google’s Android OS, which has been adopted by multiple manufacturers, and Apple’s iOS, which is carried exclusively on iPhones, have come to dominate the U.S. smartphone landscape with nearly 90 per cent of the market today.

Apple continues to gain ground as the leading U.S. smartphone manufacturer, but Samsung has seen the most explosive growth in this market.

The improved availability of high-speed Internet access has significantly enhanced the average user’s media consumption experience, contributing to a rapid uptick in mobile media consumption.

Smartphones are in the hands of 125 million U.S. consumers and tablets are now owned by more than 50 million.

2012 was another milestone year in the life of mobile as continued innovation in hardware, software and device functionality lays the groundwork for the future of the industry. Read >>

Viber Hits 175 Million Users (TechCrunch)

Skype’s biggest competitor is rolling right along. Viber, which lets users of most smartphone platforms send free texts, calls and messages via its app, is continuing to ramp up its user base. CEO Talmon Marco announced the startup now has 175 million users. Viber has been around since early 2011 but been growing rapidly in the past 12 months. In December it passed 140 million users, saying it was adding new users at a rate of 400,000 per day. Back in September, it hit 100 million users, after hitting 70 million users in May and 50 million in February. Read >>

Line Targets Emerging Markets With Nokia App (TNW)

Mobile chat app Line passed 100 million downloads in January and began its strategy to gain traction in the U.S., but it has not forgotten the potential of emerging markets by committing to launch an app for Nokia’s Asha models in March. The Line service can be used to make free calls and send free messages and the company says the Asha app will include one-on-one chats and stickers, but it doesn’t say if more sophisticated features will be present. Likewise, it is not clear exactly which (if not all) Asha devices will be supported, but the commitment alone is a big boost for the Nokia platform. Read >>

Foursquare Partners With Visa And MasterCard (AdAge)

Looking to unlock a new revenue stream, mobile check-in company Foursquare is announcing new partnerships with Visa and MasterCard that will let credit and debit card holders claim discounts at participating retailers. The deal is essentially replicating what the company has had in place for going on two years with American Express, a program that enables people to “sync” their credit cards with Foursquare to claim discounts that appear as credits on their statements simply by checking in to a participating location. The announcement comes at a time when enthusiasm for the four-year-old startup among marketers and investors alike appears to be waning as user growth slows and its ad product sees slow adoption. Read >>

Mobile Engagement: Make It Easy For Your Customers (Business 2 Community)

Here are three best practices for serving your customers holding the phone:

Put The Most Important Information Front And centre: The information or functions mobile customers want or need most should be available front and centre without having to scroll left, right, up or down, or use additional navigation. Keep Content Simple: If your organisation’s knowledge base content is comprised of pdfs or pages of text devoted to one subject, you’ll lose your connection with your mobile customers seeking self-serve information. Invest In The User Interface: In the 2013 Forrester report, Mobile Engagement Demands Process Transformation, authors advise, “Go beyond ‘lipstick on a pig’ approaches to mobile engagement.”

The evolution of mobile engagement is quickly accelerating. Be sure to capture it. Read >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.