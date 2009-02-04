The Mouse House Misses (DIS)

Disney just reported $.45 earnings per share on $9.6 billion for its fiscal Q1. Analysts expected Disney to report $.51.



“We faced a challenging first quarter with many of our businesses impacted to various degrees by the economic downturn. We are forcefully confronting current circumstance while investing in the great creativity, brands and assets that are Disney’s strengths and keys to its long-term success.”

Here’s how Disney’s businesses did by segment:

SEGMENT RESULTS

The following table summarizes first quarter segment operating results for fiscal 2009 and 2008 (in millions).

Quarter Ended Dec. 27,2008

Dec. 29,2007

Change Revenues (1): Media Networks $ 3,903 $ 4,109 (5 ) % Parks and Resorts 2,665 2,772 (4 ) % Studio Entertainment 1,945 2,641 (26 ) % Consumer Products 773 654 18 % Interactive Media 313 276 13 % $ 9,599 $ 10,452 (8 ) % Segment operating income (1): Media Networks $ 655 $ 929 (29 ) % Parks and Resorts 382 505 (24 ) % Studio Entertainment 187 514 (64 ) % Consumer Products 265 287 (8 ) % Interactive Media (45 ) 13 nm $ 1,444 $ 2,248 (36 ) %Click through for the release>

