The Mounties Are Canada's Swiss-Army Knife Of Elite Law Enforcement

Canada Day, we decided to take a look at one of the most storied law enforcement units in the world — the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, better known as “The Mounties.”Though widely known for the image of the flat brimmed trooper in the red coat on horseback, the Mounties are actually a nation-wide elite law enforcement unit, comparable to the American F.B.I.

They tackle a broad array of operations from anti-gangs to counter-terrorism.

