The Mounties Are Canada's Swiss-Army Knife Of Elite Law Enforcement

In honour of
Canada Day, we decided to take a look at one of the most storied law enforcement units in the world — the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, better known as “The Mounties.”Though widely known for the image of the flat brimmed trooper in the red coat on horseback, the Mounties are actually a nation-wide elite law enforcement unit, comparable to the American F.B.I.
They tackle a broad array of operations from anti-gangs to counter-terrorism.
Don't forget counter-narcotic operations. Here, some Mounties eradicate a poppy field that was illicitly producing opium.
In what is likely the most Canadian mission ever, a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police guards Prime Minister Stephen Harper against polar bears during a visit to the wilderness.
