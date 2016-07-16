Here's what the Mountain really looked like on 'Game of Thrones'

Cersei’s bodyguard Ser Gregor Clegane on “Game of Thrones” is terrifyingly big and terrifyingly strong. Or, maybe it’s better to say he was those things, because Ser Gregor “the Mountain” Clegane is essentially a zombie — and we just got a better glimpse of what he looks like under that helmet.

Icelandic actor and professional strongman Hafþór J Björnsson plays the Mountain on the HBO drama, and this morning he tweeted a behind-the-scenes picture of his character’s rotting, disgusting face.

The Mountain was “killed” in the fourth season of “Game of Thrones” when Oberyn Martell stabbed him with a spear covered in a nasty, flesh-eating poison. Of course, Oberyn got his head exploded when he showboated just a bit too much, but the Mountain was still a gonner.

Until the disgraced maester Qyburn performed horrible experiments on the dying man.

He was brought back as “Ser Robert Strong,” a silent, loyal monster with gold armour and red eyes. We saw a brief glimpse of him with his helmet off in the season finale, but it was so dark that it was hard to make much of anything out, other than that it was gross.

I used Photoshop to lighten that screenshot, and it’s still hard to see anything. It was even darker when the episode actually aired.

Björnsson’s tweet is a much more clear view of what’s going on under the Mountain’s helmet.

Because there are some things you can’t unsee, we kind of wish he hadn’t shared it.

Behind the scenes… pic.twitter.com/TrbkM5FjDB — Hafþór J Björnsson (@ThorBjornsson_) July 15, 2016

