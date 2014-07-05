The Mountain Of Iron Ore Shipped From Port Hedland Shows How Massive Australia's Mining Ramp Up Has Been

Fortescue’s loading facility at Port Hedland. Photo: Bloomberg.

Australia’s largest bulk export terminal, the Port of Port Hedland, shipped a record 372.3 million tonnes in the financial year just ended.

The record annual tonnage is a 29% increase compared to the previous financial year. The big export was iron ore.

However, releasing its monthly iron ore shipping data, the port saw ore exports fall in June.

Iron ore shipments totalled 33.6 million tonnes, lower than its May record of 36 million tonnes.

The iron ore price is this week slowly recovering after dramatic falls last month saw it drop well below the $US100 mark, hitting below $US90 a tonne at one point.

But compared to June 2013, tonnage sailing away is still high. In the same month last year 27.7 million tonnes of iron ore left the port.

Here are the June shipping stats.

