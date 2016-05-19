The Mountain from 'Game of Thrones' took a break from his intense workouts to run with his tiny dog

Ian Phillips, Stephen Parkhurst

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, better known as The Mountain on “Game of Thrones,” has a tiny Pomeranian named Asterix. He took a break from one of his intense workouts so they could go on a run together. The resulting video is a joy to watch.

Written by Ian Phillips and produced by Stephen Parkhurst

