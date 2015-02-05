The Mountain, From 'Game of Thrones', just broke a 1,000 year-old Viking record for strength

“Game of Thrones” actor Hafthor Bjornsson recently broke a 1,000 year-old Viking record for strength by carrying a 32-foot, 1,433 pound log for five steps at The World’s Strongest Viking competition in Norway, a regional competition similar to The World’s Strongest Man.

Check out the full video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

On “Game of Thrones,” Bjornsson plays “The Mountain,” a knight known for his ferocious strength.

HBO/YouTube screengrab Hafthor Bjornsson as ‘The Mountain’ on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Outside of the show, Bjornsson is a professional strongman, spending his time lifting huge weights and competing in strongman competitions like The World’s Strongest Man.

The record that Bjornsson broke comes from the Icelandic legend of viking Orm Storulfsson, who it was said carried the mast of a ship with the same specifications for three steps. In the legend, 50 men had to place the log on Storulfsson’s back and, after the third step, he broke his back and was never the same.

Bjornsson had no such trouble, suffering no injuries in the effort.

Bjornsson is now moving on to The World’s Strongest Man competition. Last year, he placed second, losing to four-time champion Zydrunas Savickas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.