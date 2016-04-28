Here's the insane diet The Mountain actor from 'Game of Thrones' eats to get jacked

He’s known to “Game of Thrones” fans as the eye-gouging titan “The Mountain.”
But Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is also one of the strongest people in the world.
As the Icelandic actor and strongman prepares to compete in this year’s World’s Strongest Man competition, he revealed on Facebook what his current diet looks like.
Get ready to be amazed. Here’s what Björnsson is eating every day, in his own words. We recommend you don’t attempt this — unless you’re 6’9″, weigh over 240 pounds, and like to toss beer kegs and pull tractors.
2 p.m. Blender = 150gr oats or sweet potatoes, 2 bananas 150gr kelloggs rice krispies, frozen berries, handful almonds, peanut butter and glutamine
*Vitargo is a carbohydrate supplement.
*Casein protein is a type of protein used in supplements.
