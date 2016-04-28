Here's the insane diet The Mountain actor from 'Game of Thrones' eats to get jacked

He’s known to “Game of Thrones” fans as the eye-gouging titan “The Mountain.”

But Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is also one of the strongest people in the world.

As the Icelandic actor and strongman prepares to compete in this year’s World’s Strongest Man competition, he revealed on Facebook what his current diet looks like.

Get ready to be amazed. Here’s what Björnsson is eating every day, in his own words. We recommend you don’t attempt this — unless you’re 6’9″, weigh over 240 pounds, and like to toss beer kegs and pull tractors.

6:50 a.m. Morning workout! Cardio + CORE for 30min Bcaa, Glutamine* + handful of almonds Getty Images. *BCCA and Glutamine are amino acids used in exercise. 7:30 a.m. 8 eggs + 200gr Oats + blueberries & strawberries + avocado Getty Images. 9:30 a.m. 400gr Beef, 400gr Sweet potatoes, handful of spinach & greens Getty Images. 11:50 Bcaa, glutamine Optimum Nutrition 12 p.m. 400gr Chicken + 400gr potatoes, greens + some fruits Food52 2 p.m. Blender = 150gr oats or sweet potatoes, 2 bananas 150gr kelloggs rice krispies, frozen berries, handful almonds, peanut butter and glutamine Jessica Festa 2:30 p.m. Training strongman, Bcaa, glutamine, Vitargo* Courtney Verrill *Vitargo is a carbohydrate supplement. 5:30 p.m. 60gr protein + 2 banans Getty Images. 6 p.m. 500gr beef + potatoes, greens Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker 8:30 p.m. 500gr salmon + 500gr sweet potatoes Shutterstock/Olga Lyubkina 10:30 p.m. 50gr casein protein* or 6 eggs + avacado + 30gr almonds + 50gr peanut butter Shutterstock *Casein protein is a type of protein used in supplements. Drink a lot of water throughout the day + Juices to get more calories!! Getty Images.

