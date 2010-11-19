The Motorola Exec Who Was Supposed To Make Dell A Big Mobile Player Is Already Leaving

Ron Garriques

Dell’s entry into the mobile phone industry has been anything but impressive, which is trouble for the PC company. Its Google Android-based phones are a snooze, and its Streak tablet has not been a hit.So Ron Garriques, the former Motorola mobile executive who was supposed to make Dell a big mobile player, is already leaving, without much to brag about.



Dell’s official reason, per Reuters, is that it’s merging mobile into the broader business at Dell. That’s a wise move, as mobile is growing like a weed and will eventually dominate the computer industry.

But let’s face it, Garriques wouldn’t be leaving if Dell were a competitive mobile player. It’s not, and as the desktop and laptop give way to the smartphone and tablet, Dell needs to act fast and strong.

Reuters says, “Garriques will leave Dell, effective January 28, 2011, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He will provide consulting services to Dell from January 31, 2011 through December 31, 2011.”

He’ll also get paid a lot: $1.44 million in severance, an incentive payment of $378,000, and $6.3 million in consulting fees.

Read: Mary Meeker’s Awesome Web 2.0 Presentation About The State Of The Web

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.