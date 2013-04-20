The Mother Of The Boston Bombing Suspects Was Arrested For Shoplifting Last Year

Natick PoliceA woman believed to be the mother of Boston bombing suspects Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev was arrested last year for shoplifting at a Cambridge Lord & Taylor department store, according to a police briefing in the Natick Patch.



Here’s the June 13, 2012 report from the Natick Police:

7:42 p.m.: Loss prevention from Lord & Taylorcalled to report they had detained a shoplifter. Zubeidat K. Tsarnaeva, 45, of 410 Norfolk St., Apt. 3, Cambridge, was arrested and charged with larceny over $250 (women’s clothing valued at $1,624), and two counts of malicious/wanton damage/defacement to property.

Tsarnaeva shared an address with the two brothers suspected in the Boston Marathon bombings. The first bombing suspect, Temerlan Tsarnaev, 26, was shot and killed by Boston police Thursday night. A manhunt is underway for the second suspect, Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev, 19.

The family is believed to be of Chechnan origin. An “a” is typically added to Russian female surnames.

