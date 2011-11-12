The Mother Of Hugh Grant's Baby Has Taken Out An Injunction Against British Paparazzi

THE MOTHER OF Hugh Grant’s new baby girl has taken out an injunction against British paparazzi.



The Guardian reports that Chinese actress Tinglan Hong was granted an anti-harassment order by the high court today.

She claims she has been plagued by photographers since the announcement that the 51-year-old actor had become a father for the first time.

Under the court order, anyone found to be harassing Hong or her baby could be imprisoned, fined or have their assets seized.

According to The Guardian, the injunction disallows photographers from being within 100 metres of Hong’s home.

Hong gave birth to a baby girl on 26 September at a private hospital in London but when Grant announced his delight at becoming a dad on November 1, he refused to reveal the identity of the child’s mother.

“While this was not planned, Hugh could not be happier or more supportive,” said Grant’s publicist after describing the couple’s relationship as a “fleeting affair”.

The birth of the baby girl has been shrouded in secrecy. Initial reports suggested she was named Jessica but it was later revealed that Hong has given her a traditional Chinese name which translates as “Happy Accident”. Grant has nicknamed her Bamboo, according to the Daily Mirror.

For more information, see Amelia Hill’s report on Guardia.co.uk >

This post originally appeared at TheJournal.ie

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.