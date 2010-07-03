The Most Watched Videos In June: World Cup Fever Vs. Bieber Fever

People kicked off the month of the World Cup by making Shakira and the official 2010 FIFA World Cup song, “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa),” the most watched video of June.



For those keeping score at home, this means that Justin Bieber, aka the teenage king of web video, has finally been knocked off his pedestal after being number one in the months of April and May.

The power of Shakira and the World Cup generated 138 million views and more than doubled the number 2 video: Justin Bieber – Baby ft. Ludacris.

Consistency is key, however, as Bieber owns four of the top 10 most watched videos of June.

Switching gears, Break.com owned the month of June by occupying half of the top 10 spots in the non-music video category. Once people got tired of music videos, they switched over to the video site for dudes and watched pranks, violence, and boobs.

Data Provided By TubeMogul

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.