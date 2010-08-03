The Most Watched Videos In July: Old Spice Takes Over The World

There’s no denying it. Old Spice took over the world (of viral videos) with their amazing viral campaign that included a whopping 183 video responses.



That’s right – Old Spice and their ad agency Wieden + Kennedy produced and uploaded 183 personal video responses onto YouTube in a span of three days.

In the month of July, each Old Spice video averaged over 2.8 million views. The response videos themselves received a view total exceeding 45 million in just 2.5 weeks.

The campaign has certainly paid off as sales of Old Spice have gone up 107% in the past month, according to BrandWeek.

While Old Spice had a fantastic month of July, they did face some stiff competition in the forms of music video parodies and a certain movie trailer featuring a teenage wizard’s final battle against “he who must not be named.”

Watch the best videos of July and find out who comes out on top!

Data Provided By TubeMogul

