The Most Watched Videos In July: Old Spice Takes Over The World

William Wei

There’s no denying it. Old Spice took over the world (of viral videos) with their amazing viral campaign that included a whopping 183 video responses.

That’s right – Old Spice and their ad agency Wieden + Kennedy produced and uploaded 183 personal video responses onto YouTube in a span of three days.

In the month of July, each Old Spice video averaged over 2.8 million views. The response videos themselves received a view total exceeding 45 million in just 2.5 weeks.

The campaign has certainly paid off as sales of Old Spice have gone up 107% in the past month, according to BrandWeek.

While Old Spice had a fantastic month of July, they did face some stiff competition in the forms of music video parodies and a certain movie trailer featuring a teenage wizard’s final battle against “he who must not be named.”

Watch the best videos of July and find out who comes out on top!

15. Katy Perry California Gurls Parody! Key of Awesome #22 (Overall Rank: 56)

14. Drugs and Rainbows (Overall Rank: 54)

13. Re: Everyone Old Spice (Overall Rank: 52)

12. The 100 Greatest Movie Insults of All Time (Overall Rank: 51)

11. Não Faz Sentido! - Crepúsculo (Overall Rank: 48)

10. Pink accident on stage - 15 july 2010 (Overall Rank: 46)

9. ROCK THE PARTY!! (Overall Rank: 41)

8. StarCraft II - Ghosts of the Past Trailer (Overall Rank: 39)

7. Official Vampires Suck Trailer (Overall Rank: 38)

6. Ke$ha Tik Tok Parody Key of Awesome #13 (Overall Rank: 37)

5. DOUBLE RAINBOW SONG!! (Overall Rank: 34)

4. The Man Your Man Could Smell Like (Overall Rank: 30)

3. Best celebration ever in football (Overall Rank: 20)

2. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Trailer (Overall Rank: 12)

1. Old Spice Questions (Overall Rank: 11)

The Top 10 List INCLUDING Music Videos (AKA The Justin Bieber List)

1. Shakira - Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)

2. Justin Bieber - Baby (ft. Ludacris)

3. Eminem - Not Afraid

4. Lady Gaga - Alejandro

5. Justin Bieber - Somebody To Love Remix (ft. Usher)

6. Justin Bieber - Never Say Never (ft. Jaden Smith)

7. Justin Bieber - One Time

8. Lady Gaga - Bad Romance

9. Travie McCoy - Billionaire

10. Justin Bieber - Never Let You Go

