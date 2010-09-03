The Most Watched Videos In August: The Gregory Brothers And Antoine Dodson Reign Supreme

Photo: YouTube

The story of the alleged attempted rape of Kelly Dodson has become the viral video of the month. Who knew that such a traumatic incident could be so entertaining?A local news station in Huntsville, Alabama picked up the story of the break-in and attempted rape, and reporter Elizabeth Gentle interviewed Kelly Dodson and her brother, Antoine Dodson.



Still infuriated by the incident, Antoine Dodson looked straight into the camera and sent out a message warning others in his community about the attacker:

“He’s climbing in your windows; he’s snatching your people up trying to rape them. So, y’all need to hide your kids, hide your wife, and hide your husband ’cause they’re raping everybody out here.”

Musicians/viral video remixers The Gregory Brothers, famous for their Auto-Tune the News series, watched the clip and immediately felt the music flowing from Antoine Dodson’s rant. The Gregory Brothers auto-tuned the Dodsons to create the “Bed Intruder Song,” and the song soon transcended the viral video world and became a mainstream success.

