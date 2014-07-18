The Most-Watched Sporting Events So Far In 2014

We’re more than halfway through 2014 and entering the slow part of the year in sports. In honour of the unofficial halfway point,Sports Media Watch put together a list of the top 50 most-watched sporting events so far in 2014.

With both the World Cup and Winter Olympics, the first half of th year, 2014 has been slightly atypical in terms of ratings, and those two events account for exactly half of the list.

Another curious result, as pointed out by Sports Media Watch: The Belmont Stakes drew more TV visitors (20.4 million) than the NBA Finals (18.0). Even in a year with a possible Triple Crown winner and a relatively one-sided Finals, it seems shocking that horseracing would beat out the NBA.

But despite the atypical year, the NFL has still dominated American televisions. Every NFL game played in 2014 had more views than the most-watched World Cup Match — the World Cup Final — and the Super Bowl was the most-watched program in U.S. TV history. Even the NFL Draft, not technically an actual athletic event, recieved more views (12.4 million) than The Masters (11 million).

Here is the top 10, or check out the entire top 50 here.

1. Super Bowl 48, Seahawks vs. Broncos (112.19 million viewers)

Network: FOX

Rating: 46.7

2. NFC Championship, Seahawks vs. 49ers (55.91 million viewers)

Network: FOX

Rating: 28.5

3. AFC Championship, Patriots vs. Broncos (51.30 million viewers)

Network: CBS

Rating: 28.1

4. NFC Wild Card, 49ers vs. Packers (47.10 million viewers)

Network: FOX

Rating: 25.8

5. AFC Divisional Playoff, Chargers vs. Broncos (41.21 million viewers)

Network: CBS

Rating: 23.1

6. NFC Wild Card, Saints vs. Eagles (34.36 million viewers)

Network: NBC

Rating: 19.1

7. NFC Divisional Playoff, 49ers vs. Panthers (33.30 million viewers)

Network: FOX

Rating: 19.9

8. AFC Divisional Playoff, Colts vs. Patriots (31.69 million viewers)

Network: CBS

Rating: 17.8

9. Olympics, Opening Ceremony (31.69 million viewers)

Network: NBC

Rating: 17.0

10. NFC Divisional, Saints vs. Seahawks (31.10 million viewers)

Network: FOX

Rating: 18.1

