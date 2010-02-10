The Most Wanted Law Schools: See Whose Applications Are Way Up

Conventional wisdom says law school application rates increase during economic downturns, as the out-of-work and under-employed seek solace in the post-grad world.



During the last recessionary period in 2002, law school applications rose 26%.*

Of course, whether three years at law school is a smart life decision or economically savvy is debatable.

It looks like this year will be predictably big for law school applications. According to the Law School Admission Council, preliminary data shows that law school applicants have increased 1.5% over last year and applications have increased 4.6% (at this time last year, LSAC had 59% of the final applicant count). But somehow this relatively low increase in overall applicants is leading to a big increase in the number of applicants at certain schools.

Click to see the numbers>>>

With last month’s news that Cornell Law’s applicant pool increased 52% and the deadline for many law school application approaching (or past), we were curious how the applicant volume at other top schools compared. We reached out to the top 25 law schools on U.S. News and World Report; of the 11 that responded, three schools have charted at least 40% growth. (According to LSAC, last year 11 schools had application volume increases of 40% or more.)

One thing to note: these are all preliminary numbers. The data comes directly from representatives at each school and represent year-over-year per cent changes and application volume as of Feb. 5 (unless noted otherwise). Several schools are still accepting applications.

Of course, when people were applying last year, things at law firms were not looking good. It was the beginning of 2009, a year when more than 5,000 firm attorneys at the top 250 lost their jobs and associates lost that most precious thing they had never spent time thinking about — job security.

Beyond the recession, what is to blame for the uptick? At a basic level, the relative ease of applying electronically has caused applicants to apply to more schools than before. Paul Pless, assistant dean for admissions and financial aid at the University of Illinois, pointed to the elimination of the school’s application fee as one encouraging factor in the school’s 40% year-over-year applications increase.

The University of Michigan Law School Assistant Dean for Admissions Sarah Zearfoss said she has noticed anecdotally an increase in applicants straight out of undergraduate school and, “people who have not been interested in law for a long time,” said Zearfoss. “People who were interested in consulting or investment banking, perhaps.”

*To be fair, superficial concerns also seduce people to school—in the late 80s, law school applicant numbers hit new highs (year-over-year changes in 1988 and 1989 were 15% and 14%, respectively), which many believe was due in part to the popularity of L.A. Law.

Click to see the numbers>>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.