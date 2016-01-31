The 20 most visited cities in the world

Shutterstock/FUNFUNPHOTO Pattaya, Thailand, saw 6.4 million international visitors in 2014.

Which cities do travellers love to visit the most?

Euromonitor International recently released its Top City Destinations Ranking, which selects the top 100 cities in the world based in terms of international tourist arrivals in 2014.

Of the top 20, Asia dominated the list, with three different destinations coming from Thailand alone.

The most-visited destinations also included cities in the US, Europe, and the Middle East.

Keep scrolling to the see top 20 cities travellers frequent the most.

