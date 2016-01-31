The 20 most visited cities in the world

Talia Avakian
Pattaya thailandShutterstock/FUNFUNPHOTOPattaya, Thailand, saw 6.4 million international visitors in 2014.

Which cities do travellers love to visit the most?

Euromonitor International recently released its Top City Destinations Ranking, which selects the top 100 cities in the world based in terms of international tourist arrivals in 2014.

Of the top 20, Asia dominated the list, with three different destinations coming from Thailand alone.

The most-visited destinations also included cities in the US, Europe, and the Middle East.

Keep scrolling to the see top 20 cities travellers frequent the most.

20. Shanghai, China: 6.39 million international visitors

Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

19. Pattaya, Thailand: 6.4 million international visitors

Shutterstock/FUNFUNPHOTO

18. Miami, Florida: 7.3 million international visitors

PHOTOSVIT / Shutterstock

17. Phuket, Thailand: 8.1 million international visitors

Shutterstock/KoBoZaa

16. Guangzhou, China: 8.2 million international visitors

Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

15. Taipei, Taiwan: 8.6 million international visitors

'DSCF4955' by Morgan Calliope, © 2016, Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 License.

14. Rome, Italy: 8.8 million international visitors

Shutterstock/Luciano Mortula

13. Seoul, South Korea: 9.4 million international visitors

'Seoul by night' by Philippe Teuwen, © 2016, Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 License.

12. Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 11.4 million international visitors

Shutterstock/Ashraf Jandali

11. Antalya, Turkey: 11.5 million international visitors

Shutterstock

10. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 11.6 million international visitors

Shutterstock/zhu difeng

9. Istanbul, Turkey: 11.9 million international visitors

Shutterstock/Mirelle

8. New York, New York: 12.2 million international visitors

Shutterstock

7. Shenzhen, China: 13.1 million international visitors

Shutterstock/zhangyang13576997233

6. Macau: 14.96 million international visitors

Shutterstock/Kanokratnok

5. Paris, France: 14.97 million international visitors

Shutterstock

4. Bangkok, Thailand: 16.2 million international visitors

Shutterstock.com

3. Singapore: 17.1 million international visitors

'Lotus Flowers' by Joan Campderrós-i-Canas, © 2016, Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 License.

2. London, England: 17. 4 million international visitors

Shutterstock/Iakov Kalinin

1. Hong Kong: 27.8 million international visitors

'Hong Kong by night' by Loïc Lagarde, © 2016, Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 License.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.