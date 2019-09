It’s not a chart of the euro.



Forexlive spotlights the Australian dollar vs. the yen. Of course the aussie dollar is highly leveraged to China, and the yen is a safe-haven. So when you have them matched up against each other, this is what you get.

Photo: ForexLive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.