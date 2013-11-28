The 50 Most Violent Cities In The World

Pamela Engel, Christina Sterbenz, Gus Lubin
San Pedro Sula hondurasJorge Cabrera / REUTERSA military police officer gestures while stopping a vehicle at a checkpoint in the neighbourhood of Flor del Campo in Tegucigalpa October 14, 2013.

Drug trafficking, gang wars, political instability, corruption, and poverty have combined to make Latin America by far the most homicidal region of the world.

The region has 40% of the world’s murders, despite having only 8 per cent of the population, according to the U.N.

The highest murder rate of all is in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, with 169 homicides per 100,000 people, according to a
study published earlier this year by Mexico’s Citizens’ Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice. The ranking is based on 2012 data, except for San Pedro Sula andDistrito Central in Honduras, where authorities would not cooperate and 2011 data was used.

The study does not count deaths in a war zone.

40-one of the top 50 dangerous cities are located in Latin America. U.S. cities also made the list, lead by New Orleans at 17th, along with Detroit, St. Louis, Baltimore, and Oakland.

50) Barranquilla, Colombia had 29.41 homicides per 100,000 residents.

49) Brasilia, Brazil had 29.73 homicides per 100,000 residents.

48) Belo Horizonte, Brazil had 29.74 homicides per 100,000 residents.

47) Monterrey, Mexico had 30.85 homicides per 100,000 residents.

46) Durban, South Africa had 30.94 homicides per 100,000 residents.

45) Macapá, Brazil had 32.06 homicides per 100,000 residents.

43) Oakland, United States had 33.10 homicides per 100,000 residents.

42) Curitiba, Brazil had 34.08 homicides per 100,000 residents.

41) Baltimore, United States had 35.03 homicides per 100,000 residents.

40) St. Louis, United States had 35.39 homicides per 100,000 residents.

39) Maracaibo, Venezuela had 35.44 homicides per 100,000 residents.

38) Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa had 36.02 homicides per 100,000 residents.

37) Pereira, Colombia had 36.13 homicides per 100,000 residents.

36) Victoria, Mexico had 37.78 homicides per 100,000 residents.

35) Port-au-Prince, Haiti had 40.10 homicides per 100,000 residents.

34) Goiânia, Brazil had 42.01 homicides per 100,000 residents.

33) San Juan, Puerto Rico had 43.25 homicides per 100,000 residents.

32) Chihuahua, Mexico had 43.49 homicides per 100,000 residents.

31) Valencia, Venezuela had 43.87 homicides per 100,000 residents.

30) Recife, Brazil had 44.54 homicides per 100,000 residents.

29) Santa Marta, Colombia had 45.26 homicides per 100,000 residents.

28) Cuiabá, Brazil had 45.28 homicides per 100,000 residents.

27) Cape Town, South Africa had 46.04 homicides per 100,000 residents.

26) Belém, Brazil had 48.23 homicides per 100,000 residents.

25) Kingston, Jamaica had 48.48 homicides per 100,000 residents.

24) Medellin, Colombia had 49.10 homicides per 100,000 residents.

22) Cúcuta, Colombia had 54.29 homicides per 100,000 residents.

21) Detroit, United States had 54.63 homicides per 100,000 residents.

18) Cuernavaca, Mexico had 56.08 homicides per 100,000 residents.

17) New Orleans, United States had 56.13 homicides per 100,000 residents.

16) Vitoria, Brazil had 60.40 homicides per 100,000 residents.

15) Culiacán, Mexico had 62.06 homicides per 100,000 residents.

14) Salvador (and RMS), Brazil had 65.64 homicides per 100,000 residents.

13) Fortaleza, Brazil had 66.39 homicides per 100,000 residents.

12) Guatemala, Guatemala had 67.36 homicides per 100,000 residents.

11) Manaus, Brazil had 70.37 homicides per 100,000 residents.

10) João Pessoa, Brazil had 71.59 homicides per 100,000 residents.

9) Barquisimeto, Venezuela had 71.74 homicides per 100,000 residents.

8) Nuevo Laredo, Mexico had 72.85 homicides per 100,000 residents.

7) Cali, Colombia had 79.27 homicides per 100,000 residents.

6) Maceió, Brazil had 85.88 homicides per 100,000 residents.

5) Torreón, Mexico had 94.72 homicides per 100,000 residents.

4) Distrito Central, Honduras had 101.99 homicides per 100,000 residents.

3) Caracas, Venezuela had 118.89 homicides per 100,000 residents.

2) Acapulco, Mexico had 142.88 homicides per 100,000 residents.

1) San Pedro Sula, Honduras had 169.30 homicides per 100,000 residents.

Now that you've seen the most dangerous cities in the world ...

Click here to see the most dangerous cities in America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.