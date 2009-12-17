The Most Viewed YouTube Videos of 2009

YouTube published a list of its most viewed videos of the year on its blog today. The list is broken in to two categories, music videos and everything else.
Miley Cyrus was the big winner in music, while, somehow, two videos got more views than the wedding entrance video (we demand a recount).
Views: 120+ million
Note: This is a different video of Susan Boyle (the top-viewed version is unembedable)
