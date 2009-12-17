The Most Viewed YouTube Videos of 2009

Nick Saint

YouTube published a list of its most viewed videos of the year on its blog today. The list is broken in to two categories, music videos and everything else.

Miley Cyrus was the big winner in music, while, somehow, two videos got more views than the wedding entrance video (we demand a recount).

Evian Roller Babies

Views: 27+ million

New Moon Movie Trailer

Views: 31+ million

JK Wedding Entrance Dance

Views: 33+ million

David After Dentist

Views: 37+ million

Susan Boyle - Britain's Got Talent

Views: 120+ million
Note: This is a different video of Susan Boyle (the top-viewed version is unembedable)

Views: 35+ million

Views: 48+ million

Views: 54+ million

Views: 64+ million

Views: 82+ million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.