The most viewed CEO profiles in Australia on Linkedin

RedBalloon founding director and Shark Tank judge Naomi Simson.

Developing a personal profile online is as much about business success as it is about social networking.

Cliff Rosenberg, Linkedin’s managing director for Australia, says having a personal professional brand is vital for business.

Linkedin has just announced its 2015 Power Profiles for Australia, a list of the most viewed profiles of CEOs and leaders across industries such as technology, finance, internet, human resources, marketing and advertising.

“Besides garnering the highest profile views on LinkedIn, what’s common among these power profiles is they are adding value to the community and want to influence change by voicing their opinions on topics that they are passionate about,” says Rosenberg.

The most viewed CEOs in Australia are:

Linkedin says if you want to become a power profile, share your work including photos, videos or SlideShare presentations and nurture your network by giving back to the community.

“Some actively publish on LinkedIn, others share compelling articles, focus on skilled volunteer work, or invest time in mentoring students,” says Linkedin.

