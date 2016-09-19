The most viewed Australian CEO profiles on LinkedIn

Ruslan Kogan (r) fishing with his dad Alex. Image: Supplied

LinkedIn today announced its 2016 Power Profiles, lists of the most viewed professionals in Australia.

This year the most viewed (they are not ranked) CEOs include:

Cliff Rosenberg, the local LinkedIn managing director, says investing in a personal brand helps grow your business brand.

“These power profiles are spending time nurturing their professional network by sharing insights and their perspective on areas that they are passionate about,” he says.

