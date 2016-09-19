The most viewed Australian CEO profiles on LinkedIn

LinkedIn today announced its 2016 Power Profiles, lists of the most viewed professionals in Australia.
This year the most viewed (they are not ranked) CEOs include:
-
Cindy Hook, CEO, Deloitte Australia
Andrew Penn, CEO, Telstra
Alan Joyce, CEO and managing director, Qantas Airways Limited
Brian Hartzer, CEO, Westpac Group
Ruslan Kogan, founder & CEO, Kogan
Naomi Simson, founding director RedBalloon
Giam Swiegers, global CEO, Aurecon
Cliff Rosenberg, the local LinkedIn managing director, says investing in a personal brand helps grow your business brand.
“These power profiles are spending time nurturing their professional network by sharing insights and their perspective on areas that they are passionate about,” he says.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.